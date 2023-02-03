Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Operations Program Analyst – Transportation Engineer 4

Friday, February 3, 2023

WSDOT
Maintenance Operations Program Analyst – Transportation Engineer 4
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$80,879 - $108,751 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced program analyst to serve as our next Maintenance Operations Program Analyst for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) Maintenance, Transportation Equipment Fund, Tolling Maintenance, and Capital Facilities programs. 

As the Maintenance Operations Program Analyst, this position investigates, analyzes, and makes recommendations on maintenance and operations budgeting policies and practices. This position is the key link between maintenance asset management efforts and the capital construction program and will work with and assists maintenance staff in implementing sound budget and maintenance practices.

Job description and application


