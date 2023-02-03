Shoreline man pleads guilty to possessing ammunition as part of an arsenal he possessed at downtown Seattle hotel

The Department of Justice announced that a 45-year-old Shoreline, Washington man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to unlawful possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced that Rustam Yusupov faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on May 2, 2023.

According to records filed in the case, Seattle Police Officers were called to a downtown Seattle hotel room on March 10, 2022, with reports of a distraught man asking the hotel staff for assistance. When the officers went to the hotel room, they noted that furnishings had been over-tuned, with the mattress moved to block the door. Police found two firearms in the room – including a “ghost gun,” -- a firearm without a serial number.









In the car were multiple firearms – including two additional “ghost guns.” In all, police recovered:

FMK Firearms Model AR-1 Extreme 5.56 NATO caliber rifle.

Aero Precision Model X15 5.56 caliber pistol.

Ruger Model 5.7 5.7x28mm caliber pistol.

Ruger Model 18029 Precision 6.5mm Creedmoor/.308 Winchester Caliber rifle.

Kel-Tec Model Sub 2000 9x19mm caliber rifle.

A North American Arms Corp. Derringer .22 revolver.

Two Polymer80 9mm caliber pistols with no serial number.

A skeletonized AR-15 5.56 NATO caliber pistol with no serial number. In the plea agreement Yusupov admits that he is the subject of a domestic violence protection order. He had been ordered by King County Superior Court to surrender all his weapons. In March 2020 and again in May 2021, Yusupov was ordered to surrender his firearms and had signed paperwork and informed law enforcement that he no longer possessed any firearms.



two inert grenades;

a container for 120mm rocket projectiles;

hundreds of rounds of assorted ammunition (both handgun and rifle caliber), including 600 rounds of Israel Military Industries 5.56mm caliber ammunition;

multiple handgun and rifle magazines (some loaded);

assorted pistol slides;

a ballistic vest with rifle plates; a bolt-action rifle; and

assorted firearms accessories and firearms parts.

In the plea agreement Yusupov agrees to forfeit multiple firearms and ammunition to the government.



The case is being investigated by the Seattle Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg.









Due to his agitated state, Yusupov was transported for medical attention. As officers were preparing to leave the hotel, a staff member working in the garage alerted them to weapons he had seen in Yusupov’s car.