Reminder: Dance to the Oldies on Friday at the Elks
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
shorelinecafe.brownpapertickets.com..... C U There..... FRIDAY FEB. 10TH, 5pm - 9pm
The Shoreline Elks present DANCE TO THE OLDIES.. Come to our open house/ membership drive and HELP send Juanita High School future Health Professionals to HOSA Leadership Camp in Spokane WA.
- Date: Friday February 10, 2023
- Time: 5-9 pm
- Place: Shoreline Elks 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA
- Ticket includes hamburger, fries and one non-alcoholic drink
- Music by Ken Boisse of Tongue-in- -Cheek Productions
- Tickets: $25 sold at door social quarters, over phone at 206-364-8243, or online at shorelinecafe.brownpapertickets.com
- $10/ticket supports the Future Health Professionals of Juanita High Raffles and no-host bar
