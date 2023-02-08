CityWise class being offered online to selected applicants
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
The City is offering its popular CityWise Project online in 2023. This series of eight informational sessions will provide participants an overview of City government and operations.
CityWise is free of charge, and open to residents, employees, business owners, and students age 16 and older in Shoreline.
Class size is limited to 30 participants. They will be selected for a class makeup that is representative of the entire city and its diverse populations. Applicants who are Shoreline residents will receive priority.
Classes will be offered on Zoom. They are scheduled for Tuesdays from 7 to 8: 30pm, February 28 through April 18. Participants must be willing to commit to attending all sessions. There is an opportunity for in-person field trips to be scheduled once the session is underway.
The application is available online and must be received by 6pm on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 to be considered. Applications are accepted online only. Notice of acceptance will be sent Thursday, February 23. If you have any questions, please contact Constance Perenyi, Neighborhoods Coordinator, at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov.
Using What You Learn in CityWise as an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Community Consultant
ESJ Community Consultants work with City staff to help inform and engage community members in City planning and programs in meaningful ways, such as providing input on community safety and youth recreation programs. The time involved may include 1-2 meetings per month, during evenings/weekends. Participants will receive a stipend for their time, if selected.
If you would like to hear more about working as an ESJ Community Consultant, let us know on the application or contact Suni Tolton, stolton@shorelinewa.gov. We will contact you and provide more information.
2/28/2023
City Government 101: Organization, Vision, Mission
City Manager’s Office + Mayor
3/7/2023
Keeping Citizens Safe
Shoreline Police
3/14/2023
Responding and Preparing
Code Enforcement and Community Response Team/Emergency Management
3/21/2023
Building our Community’s Resilience and Strength
Community Services Department
3/28/2023
Creating Community through Recreation, Arts, and Parks
Recreation and Cultural Services/ Parks, Fleet, and Facilities
4/4/2023
Maintaining the City
Public Works
4/11/2023
Planning and Building for Today and Tomorrow
Planning and Community Development
4/18/2023
Getting Down to Business
Administrative Services Department and Economic Development
