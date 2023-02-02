Prepare for a job in biomanufacturing in just 10 weeks through Shoreline Community College

Photo courtesy SCC Essentials in Biomanufacturing Certificate: A certificate program with paid internships that is unique to Shoreline Community College! Essentials in Biomanufacturing Certificate: A certificate program with paid internships that is unique to Shoreline Community College!

Be employment ready in 10 weeks Earn up to $22.00/ hour to start

Potential paid internships while you train No degree or science background required

Free or reduced tuition for qualified students

Biomanufacturing Job Training



Learn how to manufacture vaccines and other therapeutic products that cure diseases Work in a fast-growing industry that is hiring now



Funding



We have several funding sources, which will be available to cover the tuition and fees for any selected participant.



Internship



Selected participants will be required to participate in a paid internships program at one of our industry partner’s production facilities following completion of the course (20 hours per week for 10-12 weeks or 40 hours a week for 8 weeks). This is a paid internship of $22 per hour.



If you are accepted into the program and do not complete the internship you will be responsible to pay for the cost of the Essentials of Biomanufacturing Course.



