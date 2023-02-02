Prepare for a job in biomanufacturing in just 10 weeks through Shoreline Community College
Thursday, February 2, 2023
- Be employment ready in 10 weeks Earn up to $22.00/ hour to start
- Potential paid internships while you train No degree or science background required
- Free or reduced tuition for qualified students
Biomanufacturing Job Training
Learn how to manufacture vaccines and other therapeutic products that cure diseases Work in a fast-growing industry that is hiring now
Funding
We have several funding sources, which will be available to cover the tuition and fees for any selected participant.
Internship
Selected participants will be required to participate in a paid internships program at one of our industry partner’s production facilities following completion of the course (20 hours per week for 10-12 weeks or 40 hours a week for 8 weeks). This is a paid internship of $22 per hour.
If you are accepted into the program and do not complete the internship you will be responsible to pay for the cost of the Essentials of Biomanufacturing Course.
- Each course is 5 weeks long. Participants will take one online course and in-person course the first 5 weeks of the quarter. Participants will take the other online course and in=person course the second 5 weeks of the quarter.
- Four courses will prepare you to begin working in a biomanufacturing facility in one quarter. Biology 245 - Introduction to Aseptic Technique (2 credits)
- Taught in person, Monday/Wednesday, 5:00 - 7:00 pm
- Biology 246 - Cleanroom Dynamics and Intro to Bioreactors (2 credits) Taught in person, Monday, 3:00 - 6:00 pm
- Biology 248 - Introduction to Regulatory Affairs (2 credits) Taught online
Questions: biomanufacturing@shoreline.edu
Shoreline Community College is committed to nondiscrimination. To request this information in an alternate format or for disability accommodation, contact Student Accessibility Services (206-546-4545, 206-546-4520 TTY, sas@shoreline.edu) or visit www.shoreline.edu/accessibility
