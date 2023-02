DOH, CDC encourage residents to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears

The infections have been caused by a variant of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that is commonly found in water and soil and can infect the eyes, lungs, and blood.





Pseudomonas infections are most commonly seen in hospital settings, particularly among people with weakened immune systems.





Epidemiologists have identified 50 cases of Pseudomonas infections in 11 states since May 2022. The infections have caused hospitalizations, vision loss, and the death of one patient from a blood infection. One of the identified cases is from Washington state.





The public is urged to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears until further notice, and to contact their medical provider if they have concerns. Symptoms of an eye infection include pain, swelling, discharge, redness, blurry vision, sensitivity to light and the feeling of a foreign object in the eye.