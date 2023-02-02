City of Shoreline now accepting ideas for Environmental Mini-Grants
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Accepting ideas now through February 28, 2023. You can apply in one of two ways:
1. Fill out the online idea proposal form using a computer, tablet or smartphone (preferred)
2. Print and fill out a PDF or Word version of the form and submit it via email to sbruemmer@shorelinewa.gov or by mail to: Environmental Program Specialist, 17500 Midvale Ave. N., Shoreline, WA 98133. Note: All physical copies must be received by February 28 to be considered.
We are especially seeking to fund project that address one or more of our 2023 priorities listed below:
1. Prepare our community for climate change impacts: Potential impacts include extreme heat, wildfire smoke, floods, and mental and physical health risks, especially for vulnerable populations.
2. Work toward a zero waste Shoreline: Reduce garbage, support the reuse and repair of products, and increase recycling and composting.
3. Protect and restore our natural habitats: Plant trees, take care of our waterways, and create more green spaces to improve air quality, provide shade and protection from heat, and reduce flooding, among other benefits.
4. Reduce fossil fuel use in our cars and buildings: Support ways of getting around that don’t need gasoline or diesel fuel like biking, walking, and electric vehicles. Improve building energy use by converting natural gas heating systems to electric options.
Visit shorelinewa.gov/environmentalminigrant for more information.
