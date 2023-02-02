Kids In Medicine: Biology/Forensics School Intensive at Shoreline Community College for 5th - 12th graders
Thursday, February 2, 2023
March 2023
Wednesdays | Room 2903, 2900 Building
$158.00 per session (2 weeks) or $79.00 for 1 week class
9th - 12th grade
Kids in Medicine (KIM), is an interactive education program designed to captivate and inspire young learners toward a future in science or medicine.
Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College
- March 1st and 8th 1:45pm - 4:00pm on early release days
- Week 1 – Forensic Facial Reconstruction
- Week 2 – Micro Pipetting and DNA Gel Electrophoresis
- March 15th and 29th 2:00pm - 4:00pm on early release days
- Week 1 - Heart dissection/medical devices
- Week 2 - Forensic Wildlife Skull Identification
Kids in Medicine (KIM), is an interactive education program designed to captivate and inspire young learners toward a future in science or medicine.
Students receive enriching instruction to extend their knowledge and complete real laboratory experiences traditionally reserved for medical professionals. And they have fun doing it.
Our education programs and curriculum products are authentic (hands-on labs using real equipment/anatomical tissue), are relevant to student’s lives, and career-connected.
Every program and lab explores a particular career cluster, exposing students to a broad category of occupations grouped by knowledge and skills required – connecting learning to life goals.
Register now! https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx?catId=13
