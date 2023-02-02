Kids In Medicine: Biology/Forensics School Intensive at Shoreline Community College for 5th - 12th graders

March 1st and 8th 1:45pm - 4:00pm on early release days

Week 1 – Forensic Facial Reconstruction

Week 2 – Micro Pipetting and DNA Gel Electrophoresis

March 15th and 29th 2:00pm - 4:00pm on early release days

Week 1 - Heart dissection/medical devices

Week 2 - Forensic Wildlife Skull Identification





Students receive enriching instruction to extend their knowledge and complete real laboratory experiences traditionally reserved for medical professionals. And they have fun doing it.





Our education programs and curriculum products are authentic (hands-on labs using real equipment/anatomical tissue), are relevant to student’s lives, and career-connected.









206-546-4538 | www.shoreline.edu/continuing-ed 16101 Greenwood Avenue N., Shoreline, WA 98133Shoreline Community College is committed to nondiscrimination. To request this information in an alternate format or for disability accommodation, contact Student Accessibility Services (206-546-4545, 206-546-4520 TTY, sas@shoreline.edu ) or visit www.shoreline.edu/accessibility.