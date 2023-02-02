Kids In Medicine: Biology/Forensics School Intensive at Shoreline Community College for 5th - 12th graders

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Photo courtesy KIM Seattle

Biology/Forensics School Intensive at Shoreline Community College for 5th - 12th graders

March 2023
Wednesdays | Room 2903, 2900 Building
$158.00 per session (2 weeks) or $79.00 for 1 week class

9th - 12th grade
  • March 1st and 8th 1:45pm - 4:00pm on early release days 
  • Week 1 – Forensic Facial Reconstruction
  • Week 2 – Micro Pipetting and DNA Gel Electrophoresis
5th - 8th grade
  • March 15th and 29th 2:00pm - 4:00pm on early release days 
  • Week 1 - Heart dissection/medical devices
  • Week 2 - Forensic Wildlife Skull Identification
Located at Shoreline Community College, this advanced lab program is taught by medical professionals from KIMSeattle on early-release Wednesdays. Each week involves 30 minutes of lecture followed by 90 minutes of extensive lab work.

Kids in Medicine (KIM), is an interactive education program designed to captivate and inspire young learners toward a future in science or medicine. 

Students receive enriching instruction to extend their knowledge and complete real laboratory experiences traditionally reserved for medical professionals. And they have fun doing it. 

Our education programs and curriculum products are authentic (hands-on labs using real equipment/anatomical tissue), are relevant to student’s lives, and career-connected. 

Every program and lab explores a particular career cluster, exposing students to a broad category of occupations grouped by knowledge and skills required – connecting learning to life goals. 

Register now! https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx?catId=13

Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College
206-546-4538 | www.shoreline.edu/continuing-ed 16101 Greenwood Avenue N., Shoreline, WA 98133

Shoreline Community College is committed to nondiscrimination. To request this information in an alternate format or for disability accommodation, contact Student Accessibility Services (206-546-4545, 206-546-4520 TTY, sas@shoreline.edu) or visit www.shoreline.edu/accessibility.


