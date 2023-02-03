Shoreline Community College to screen award-winning documentary film commemorating Black History Month
Friday, February 3, 2023
(Shoreline, Wash., February 1, 2023) - In recognition of Black History Month, Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) is pleased to invite the community to a free screening of the award-winning documentary film “Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts” directed by Dru Holley on February 16, 2023. The event is open to the public.
The film was named Pacific Northwest Best Documentary at the Tacoma Film Festival and the Audience Choice Award winner.
The Buffalo Soldiers — an African-American regiment in the United States Army in the 19th century — fought military conflicts abroad and civil rights struggles at home. The film examines the profound and often-contradictory roles played in American history by The Buffalo Soldiers.
“The story of the Buffalo Soldiers involves historical complexities like race, class, power, colonialism and western expansion,” said Holley.
“Typically, these stories sometimes mention African-Americans but are seldom told with African-Americans as the central characters.
“This film focuses on these Black men, named and nameless, who were part of this complicated history of the American West.”
The stop at Shoreline is a component of an educational tour funded partly by a grant from the Washington State Arts Commission.
A discussion with Holley and other expert panel members, including Shoreline Film Faculty Producer and Director Duygu Monson and Owner of Black Coffee Northwest Darnesha Weary, will follow the film screening. Catering will be provided by the Shorecrest Culinary Arts program and is sponsored by the Foundation for Shoreline Community College.
WHEN: February 16, 2023, from 6-9 p.m.
- 6 p.m. - Doors open, and refreshments will be served.
- 7 p.m. - Film screening.
- 8 p.m. - Expert panel discussion.
For more information, contact Amy Keiter by phone at 503-310-3879 or by e-mail at amy@amykeiter.com
About Shoreline Community College:
Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional / technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities. Dedicated faculty and staff are committed to the educational success of its nearly 10,000 students who hail from across the United States and over 50 countries. Located 10 miles north of downtown Seattle, Shoreline’s campus is one of the most strikingly beautiful college campuses in Washington state. For more information about SCC, visit www.shoreline.edu
