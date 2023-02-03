Decluttering Your Digital Legacy - February 7, 2023

Decluttering Your Digital Legacy

Tuesday, February 7, 4-5pm





If you are uncertain where your digital photos, saved writings and other files are, it can feel like a room full of clothes scattered around the floor. Frustrating to use, hard for others to make sense of if they need to step in.





Putting it together can feel bewildering. Learn how to create an organized “closet” of your information that makes it easy for you to find what you need and share what you have.





Bridget Agabra provides patient, compassionate technology training and services for seniors (and the tech- uncomfortable) through her local company GentleTechHelp.com. She loves reducing the frustration people feel with their digital devices through talks, classes and individual assistance. She holds certificates in Gerontology and Tech Writing and has extensive entrepreneurial experience. Bridget led future studies and game designer conferences and was featured in national media as a video gamer.





With an eye on the future of technology, Bridget is passionate about the magic immersive technology will be bringing to our lives.



