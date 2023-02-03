Op-Ed: Shoreline School District Budget Issues

The Mayor and City Council of Lake Forest Park would like to thank all who took the time to express concerns about the budget issues in the Shoreline School District which affect our students here in Lake Forest Park.





The City Council and administration are listening to your concerns and engaging with the Shoreline School District Board, Superintendent, and staff, to make sure your concerns are heard.



The City of Lake Forest Park plays no role in providing funding or determining the budget for the school district.





In Washington, the state government is responsible for funding public education and, in 2019, spent an average of $11,500 per student. On top of basic education funding, school districts can apply for state, federal, and local grants; receive targeted state funding for specific purposes, such as school improvement; or raise levy funds within their local community, as they have done here in the Shoreline School District in the past.



We encourage all our residents to address your concerns about appropriate school funding to the School Board and to your state legislators.







