Local students earn Dean's List recognition from George Fox University





Local students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2022 semester.





Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.

Zinash Strawn, senior, interdisciplinary studies

Abby Wall, sophomore, nursing









The following students received recognition: