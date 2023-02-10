LFP Mayor: Sound Transit Update – Public Involvement – Volunteer Opportunities

LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson From LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson From LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson









In December of last year the Council passed a motion urging the Sound Transit Board to pause the project for 90-days “in order to hear our citizens' concerns and work directly with the City and our community to develop new design refinements, including:

significant reductions in the amount of tree canopy destruction and property acquisitions; to better address and improve mitigation plans for noise, tree removal, and environmental impacts; and to rethink and reimagine the retaining wall design, safety, and landscaping.”



As your Mayor, I agree with and support this motion and have directed city staff to continue their efforts to make sure this project respects the unique character of our community and sensitive environment through which it passes. We are Lake Forest Park, that is not just a name, but a reflection of who we are and what we hold dear. While there remains much work to be done, this administration will stay engaged with the community and Sound Transit to make this the best project possible within the boundaries of our city.



I want everyone to know how much I appreciate the community involvement in this process and making sure your voices are heard by Sound Transit. Your support helps to strengthen our message by showing that your elected officials are truly representing the community.



On that note, if you have been thinking about becoming more involved and taking a role in improving your community, there are still vacancies on the Planning Commission, Tree Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and Library Advisory Committee. These positions offer something for just about everyone who wants to give back to the LFP community!



The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board also has an opening for a high school student representative. The Board meets at City Hall at 7:00 p.m., on the fourth Wednesday of the month; in person or online meeting options are available.



The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s primary responsibilities are to advise the Mayor and City Council on:Park Master Plan Development

Recreation Program Evaluation and Development

Park Comprehensive Planning

This will be a busy year for the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, as the City begins a comprehensive master plan of our parks, future park properties, yoga in the parks, and other activities! Please



If you are interested in applying for any of our advisory bodies, please complete the



More information about the roles, duties, and meeting days and times for all our boards, commissions, and committees is



We look forward to hearing from you!



--Mayor Johnson







As your Mayor, I agree with and support this motion and have directed city staff to continue their efforts to make sure this project respects the unique character of our community and sensitive environment through which it passes. We are Lake Forest Park, that is not just a name, but a reflection of who we are and what we hold dear. While there remains much work to be done, this administration will stay engaged with the community and Sound Transit to make this the best project possible within the boundaries of our city.I want everyone to know how much I appreciate the community involvement in this process and making sure your voices are heard by Sound Transit. Your support helps to strengthen our message by showing that your elected officials are truly representing the community.On that note, if you have been thinking about becoming more involved and taking a role in improving your community, there are still vacancies on the Planning Commission, Tree Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and Library Advisory Committee. These positions offer something for just about everyone who wants to give back to the LFP community!The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board also has an opening for a high school student representative. The Board meets at City Hall at 7:00 p.m., on the fourth Wednesday of the month; in person or online meeting options are available.This will be a busy year for the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, as the City begins a comprehensive master plan of our parks, future park properties, yoga in the parks, and other activities! Please contact Environmental and Sustainability Specialist Cory Roche with inquiries.If you are interested in applying for any of our advisory bodies, please complete the online application form More information about the roles, duties, and meeting days and times for all our boards, commissions, and committees is on our website . Full terms are three years; some vacant positions are for partial terms. For a list of vacancies and term expirations click here . If you have questions, reach out to us at 206-368-5440.We look forward to hearing from you!--Mayor Johnson

As we begin 2023 a topic of much conversation is around the Sound Transit Bus Rapid Transit project (Stride) along the Bothell Way (SR 522) corridor.