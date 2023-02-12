Learn to create a Digital Transition Plan in online class

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Digital Transition Plan - online class
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 2pm - 3pm

Register here:
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/63d0b62b0748ed3600636c33

Learn to create a transition plan for electronic assets, making it easier for family to handle photos, passwords and devices. Presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help.

This program will not be recorded. Notes will be emailed to registrants after the session.

Please register by 12pm on the day of the program. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.



We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

