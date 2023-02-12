Gov. Inslee in Washington, D.C. for National Governors Association meeting

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Dan Newhouse, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Patty Murray, Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Derek Kilmer, and Rep. Kim Schrier met Friday morning in Washington, D.C. to talk as a state delegation.. (Photo courtesy of Sen. Patty Murray)

President Joe Biden in the White House Friday morning

“Great meeting talking about the fact he’s helped create 12 million jobs already, another 9 million jobs coming in clean energy,” said Inslee on Instagram. “Good things are happening, both federally and in our state, creating jobs.”

During its weekend meetings, NGA membership discussed state responses to contemporary issues like youth mental health, labor market challenges, grid resiliency, clean energy, and disaster preparedness, and more.On Friday, the governor met with President Joe Biden's senior advisor on clean energy John Podesta. Podesta is responsible to administer $370 billion in clean energy investments under the Inflation Reduction Act. The law will help Americans drive cleaner cars and efficiently warm and cool their homes while reducing greenhouse gas emissions nationwide.On Saturday, Inslee met with other governors to discuss energy transmission and workforce shortages. Executives from Microsoft, Cognizant, and AECOM shared their thoughts on the future of work and addressing workforce shortages.