Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support - Journey





This position requires professional and technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve highly complex problems involving desktop, laptop, and tablet hardware, software, operating systems, mobile devices, and related components.









Job description and application





By supporting high-profile transportation infrastructure projects, this position ensures that the agency can accomplish its mission of providing “safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses”.

Shoreline, WA$69,287 - $93,228 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking an IT Customer Support – Journey level professional to support the Northwest Region and Mega Projects.