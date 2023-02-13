Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support - Journey

Monday, February 13, 2023

WSDOT
IT Customer Support - Journey
Shoreline, WA
$69,287 - $93,228 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking an IT Customer Support – Journey level professional to support the Northwest Region and Mega Projects. 

This position requires professional and technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve highly complex problems involving desktop, laptop, and tablet hardware, software, operating systems, mobile devices, and related components. 

By supporting high-profile transportation infrastructure projects, this position ensures that the agency can accomplish its mission of providing “safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses”.

Job description and application


