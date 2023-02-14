Live Raggae and Highlife music from JHP Legacy February 18 and 25, 2023 at Black Coffee Northwest
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
JHP’s Live Music performance happening on February 18th and the 25th at Black Coffee NW; time is 1-2pm for both days.
As the city celebrates Black History Month, JHP is happy to provide raggae and highlife music.
JHP believes that music is a universal language that unites every beautiful human on the planet. All are cordially invited to come and have a taste on Saturdays, February 18th and 25th, 2023.
Black Coffee NW is located at 16743 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
