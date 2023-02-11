I know -we're past Groundhog day - but the hornets are just catching up

One more year and Washington will be declared safe from Murder Hornets.





WSDA did not detect hornets in 2022. However, the hornet is not yet considered eradicated. Federal guidelines require three consecutive years without a confirmed detection to declare the hornets eradicated.

“While not detecting any hornets this year is promising, the work to ensure they are eradicated is not over yet,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist, said. “Research to develop a better trap continues and public reports – which account for half of all confirmed detections – remain critical.”





They are dangerous because they wipe out native bee colonies. They crossed the border from Canada and several nests were found in Whatcom county.





For an update there is a free webinar: Hunting for hornets season three: a recap of WSDA’s hornet activities during the 2022 season





New this year, WSDA entomologists went overseas to study the hornet in its native range with collaborating scientists. Learn how researchers are gathering data to aid development of trapping and tracking techniques.





Attend this webinar with Dr. Chris Looney to learn how hornet eradication efforts continue and how you can help.







