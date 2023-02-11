Starbucks statement in response to Shoreline store unionization
We are listening to and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed.
We remain committed to our partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone.
We will continue to show up and be ready to bargain in good faith and have urged Workers United to do the same.
