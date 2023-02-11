Jobs: WSDOT IT Application Development – Journey





This position coordinates with the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Software group but reaches out to customers both inside and outside WSDOT. The extended customer base support requires custom software designed and maintained by this position. WSDOT is a leader in ITS and as such, coordinates traffic management across regional boundaries and between local agencies.





This position provides WSDOT with needed specialized programming to facilitate inter and intra agency data sharing and processing. Traffic systems are a very niche end of the IT market. ITS Systems can be brand new, innovative, and obsolete at the same time. The Application Developer in this position will provide programming staff to coordinate data acquisition, processing and storage using current .NET/C#, SQL Server, GIS, and C++ technologies.









Job description and application





This position is an application developer with specialized experience in traffic management techniques and available traffic management technologies.

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$80,060 -$107,667 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a professional Application Developer – Journey level in Shoreline, WA.