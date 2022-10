Photo by Jessica Halterman

Jessica took this perfect composition looking up at her porch light. Jessica took this perfect composition looking up at her porch light.





I am envious - not just of her perfectly posed orb weaver but because this is what I wanted for my porch light. I had the job announcement up for a month while obnoxious little flying creatures snuck into my house.





But for the first time in years there were no applicants. It must be the pandemic and all the employee shortages.





--Diane Hettrick