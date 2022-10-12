Walk for White Cane Day Saturday, October 15, 2022

Participate in the White Cane Day Walk 2022 in Seattle Saturday, October 15, 2022









White canes not only help drivers and other pedestrians see them; they also enable users to avoid obstacles, find steps and curbs, locate and step over cracks or uneven surfaces, find doorways, get into cars and buses, and more.Through the years the white cane has become a symbol of independence that empowers the blind and visually impaired to explore and navigate their environment.Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10am. The White Cane Day Walk starts at the south base of the Space Needle, 400 Broad St, Seattle WA 98109 , and ends at the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library, 2021 9th Ave, Seattle WA 98121People who are blind or visually impaired, their families and friends, and the general public are encouraged to join the fun. It's free and open to all!At the end of the walk, WTBBL will host a reception. Vendors will be on hand to provide information and services such as cane repair, wayfinding apps, human guides, and more.





Vendors include the Washington State Department of Services for the Blind, DeafBlind Service Center, Lighthouse for the Blind, National Federation of the Blind, and Washington Council of the Blind.





In addition, You Cane Give is sponsoring a cane drive for participants who wish to donate an old, gently used cane to people in need.



About White Cane Day



In 1964 a joint resolution of the Congress, HR 753, was signed into law authorizing the President of the United States to proclaim Oct. 15 of each year as "White Cane Safety Day.”





President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the first White Cane Safety Day proclamation within hours of the passage of the joint resolution. Through the years the focus of White Cane Safety Day has shifted from safety toward greater independence and equality. In 2011,





White Cane Day was also named Blind Americans Equality Day by President Barack Obama











The 1-mile walk, which will begin at the south base of the Space Needle and end at the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library (WTBBL), celebrates people who are blind and visually impaired, many of whom use a “white cane.”