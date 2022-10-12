Intermittent traffic holds on US 2 on October 12 due to Bolt Creek Fire

Tree removal on Hwy 2 at Bolt Fire SKYKOMISH – Beginning at 7am. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 the Washington State Department of Transportation in partnership with the Bolt Creek Fire Incident Command will hold traffic for up to 20 minutes in each direction while crews assess trees between milepost 46 and milepost 49 near Skykomish. SKYKOMISH – Beginning at 7am. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 the Washington State Department of Transportation in partnership with the Bolt Creek Fire Incident Command will hold traffic for up to 20 minutes in each direction while crews assess trees between milepost 46 and milepost 49 near Skykomish.





In addition to performing a daily inspection of the road, WSDOT will continue to work with Washington State Parks, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service to remove potentially hazardous debris such as trees and rocks.









Since September 10, crews have removed several hundred trees that have been compromised by the Bolt Creek Fire and deemed a hazard to public safety.