Intermittent traffic holds on US 2 on October 12 due to Bolt Creek Fire
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|Tree removal on Hwy 2 at Bolt Fire
Since September 10, crews have removed several hundred trees that have been compromised by the Bolt Creek Fire and deemed a hazard to public safety.
In addition to performing a daily inspection of the road, WSDOT will continue to work with Washington State Parks, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service to remove potentially hazardous debris such as trees and rocks.
