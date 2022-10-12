Don’t miss the LFP Farmers Market season closing day this Sunday, 10/16

The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, which is a program of Third Place Commons , will wrap up its regular season with a bang this Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 10am to 2pm.

Already in the Halloween spirit? Great! Come in costume, or dress up the kiddos or doggos in your life with their favorite costumes for a visit to the market.

Honey Crisp apples are plentiful as well, not to mention those spectacular autumn flowers! Yep, fall is in the air and you’ll find all the colors and tastes of the season at the LFP Farmers Market this Sunday.

Plus, mark your calendar for two bonus farmers markets – paired with annual holiday crafts fairs – coming on November 20th and December 18th. Save these dates now and stay tuned for more details.

Yes, Sunday’s a big sports day, but you’ve got more than enough time to get down to the market before the festivities start. And you definitely won’t want to miss one final chance to shop your favorite vendors, say your goodbyes until next year, and get in on the freebies while they last!Costume or no, be sure to stop by the info booth for some fun giveaways while supplies last. Kids can pick the Halloween squishy toy of their choice while market dogs will be treated to tasty biscuits (extra “treats for tricks” and costumes).Grown-ups in the crowd can pick-up washable, reusable mesh produce bags (also great for delicate laundry and other household uses) while they last. So stop by the Third Place Commons info booth early to get your fun freebies (one per person) before they’re gone.Meanwhile, it might be the end of the season, but the market won’t be short on delicious, farm-fresh produce to enjoy. For example, Garden Treasures will be bringing their fall crop of sweet Italian peppers for roasting and side dishes, while Gypsy Rows will have a gorgeous assortment of gourds and squashes perfect for baking, soups, décor, and more.You know you’ll miss your favorite vendors when they’re gone, so don’t miss your last chance of the season to load up. And be sure to stock up while you’re there on locally produced goodies including pasta, candies and treats, snacks, dips and sauces, honey, wine, hard cider, baked treats, and more.You'll also find some great guest vendors on hand for closing day including olive oils from 11 Olives, crafts from Brownie and Blondie, Dennis Cant Metal Art, and the Lake Washington Candle Company.Third Place Commons is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building real community in real space for over 20 years and now also offers online programs under the TPC At Home moniker. Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market are located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.