What's on your Ballot and where you can vote in person

By Diane Hettrick





I have VoteWA.gov engraved on my brain, so I always forget that after you log in, if you want to see your voter's guide, it will send you to a different location where you have to log in again.





It's still a very useful site.





Monday the Voters' Pamphlet came out. It includes races from districts where you do not live.





If all you want to know is what you personally will be voting on, here's where you can see your voters' guide www.kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/my-voter-information.aspx





You can update your personal information online until October 31 for the November 8, 2022 General and Special Election. After October 31, you can update your information in person at the elections office in Renton or at a vote center location through Election Day, November 8.





Make sure they have a valid phone number on file for you so you will get the message if they have a question about your ballot - like your signature not matching what is on file for you.





People who need or prefer to vote in person, usually because of physical difficulties, can go to a vote center.





Kenmore City Hall is a vote center location and it's very easy to get to. Take NE 145th St or Ballinger Way to Bothell Way. Turn left and go to 68th NE in Kenmore. Turn left - city hall is three blocks from Bothell Way.



