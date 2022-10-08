Training course: Mental Health First Aid

Saturday, October 8, 2022


Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. 

In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.

The course is virtual. Link to the sessions will be sent to registrants. 

Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 9am to 4pm 

Training Covers:
  • Common signs and symptoms of mental illness
  • Common signs and symptoms of substance abuse
  • How to interact with a person in crisis
  • How to connect the person with help
Please note there is a 2 hour self paced pre-work section that must be completed before the training.

Limited space. Registration closes October 13, 2022.

Typically a cost of $170, Mental Health First Aid is being offered at no cost thanks to funding from King County Mental Illness and Drug Dependency (MIDD)

For more information or to register: https://www.valleycities.org/mhfa



Posted by DKH at 4:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  