Training course: Mental Health First Aid

Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis.





In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.





The course is virtual. Link to the sessions will be sent to registrants.









Training Covers:

Common signs and symptoms of mental illness

Common signs and symptoms of substance abuse

How to interact with a person in crisis

How to connect the person with help Please note there is a 2 hour self paced pre-work section that must be completed before the training.



Limited space. Registration closes October 13, 2022. Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 9am to 4pmTraining Covers:Please note there is a 2 hour self paced pre-work section that must be completed before the training.





Typically a cost of $170, Mental Health First Aid is being offered at no cost thanks to funding from King County Mental Illness and Drug Dependency (MIDD)



