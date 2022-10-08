President Biden announces pardons for simple marijuana possession

Gov. Jay Inslee signs the first set of pardons for misdemeanor

The measure aligns with policies and actions already underway by Gov. Jay Inslee, legislators, and courts in Washington state.







in 2019 that allows people with prior convictions for misdemeanor marijuana possession to apply for a pardon. Later that year, the Legislature would pass SB 5605, which allowed multiple charges to be vacated and allowed a broader jurisdictional variety of convictions to be vacated.





“We still have an injustice that thousands of people have a criminal conviction on their records for something that is legal today,” said Inslee in 2019 as he announced his Marijuana Justice Initiative. “This is impairing their ability to reach their dreams, live their lives, and raise their children… A simple possession conviction 20 years ago should not be a life sentence.”

Inslee’s Marijuana Justice Initiative continues. People convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession may still file for their charges to be vacated on







The governor has also commuted the sentences of 740 people on probation or under community supervision under older, now-invalid state drug possession law that was overturned by the Washington State Supreme Court's so-called Blake decision.

“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states.