Flags at half-staff: National Fallen Firefighters
Saturday, October 8, 2022
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on October 9, 2022, or first thing Monday morning, October 10, 2022.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
