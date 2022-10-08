Sign up to help with the cold weather shelter

Cold weather shelter at Saint Dunstan's on N 145th

The weather now is unseasonably warm and sunny in spite of wildfire smoke, so it may be hard to think of long and cold nights to come.





But they will come and people will still be living unsheltered even when it is freezing.





The shelter location is set, the pallets are ready. All that is needed are caring volunteers who will spend a night or two at the cold weather shelter.





It's an on call position, based on when temperatures drop. For more information or to sign up, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.















