DUI stop of felony suspect leads to narcotics, firearm arrest in Lake City

Photos courtesy Seattle Police By Sergeant John O'Neil By Sergeant John O'Neil

Seattle Police



Officers arrested an armed, suspected felon possessing drugs in Lake City Neighborhood.



Shortly after 4pm on Thursday, September 30, 2022 a person called 911 to report a man slumped over in a car in the 12300 block of 31st Ave NE.





Fire and arriving officers found a 24-year-old male in the driver's seat of a vehicle with open alcohol containers near him.





Officers obtained a warrant and arrested the suspect for DUI. During the arrest, officers found a gun in the back seat along with narcotics.



Police arrested the suspect for a felony warrant, gun charges, DUI and drug charges.











