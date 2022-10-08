AG Ferguson: Half-billion dollars to fight opioid epidemic will start flowing December 1
Saturday, October 8, 2022
All 125 eligible local governments signed onto the half-billion dollar opioid resolution stemming from Ferguson’s lawsuit.
The completion of the resolution ends Ferguson’s lawsuit. The first payments will begin flowing to Washington communities Dec. 1.
After rejecting a national settlement, Ferguson went to trial against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in King County Superior Court on Nov. 15, 2021.
The trial lasted six months, and led to a resolution requiring the three Fortune 15 companies to pay a total of $518 million — $46 million more than Washington would have received under the national settlement.
Ferguson is directing the additional $46 million be used to provide substance abuse treatment and support other strategies to address the opioid crisis, including housing and other wrap-around services.
All 125 jurisdictions joined the resolution, ensuring that the maximum recovery would come to Washington. Local governments will receive a total of $215 million, divided per an agreement negotiated amongst themselves.
The state will also receive $215 million to fund opioid remediation, plus the additional $46 million Ferguson is directing to that purpose. In all, more than $476 million will be directed to addressing the opioid epidemic in Washington, paid over a period of 17 years.
More information here
