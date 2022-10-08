Shoreline Schools awarded Farm to School grant

The Puget Sound Food Hub represents many farmers from historically underrepresented communities and upholds the “Good Food Principles” of environmental sustainability, valued workforce, health and nutrition, and animal welfare.

Student voice was central in the department’s decision to apply for the Farm to School Purchasing Grant.

“What a wonderful opportunity this Farm to Schools grant offers us to connect our students to the farmers and producers of the food that we all enjoy. Having grown up in the eastern part of the state to parents who were migrant farm workers, this program has a special place in my heart,” shares Superintendent Susana Reyes.

“Kudos to our Food and Nutrition Services staff for qualifying for this grant and for working diligently to make health, wellness, and nutrition education a part of daily life in Shoreline Schools.”





Tart apples from a Food Hub farm School meals this year have already included local nectarines and sungold tomatoes, and plans are in place to feature pears and honey crisp apples at all K-12 schools' salad bars this fall.





The district’s first “Farm to School Feast Day” is planned for November 8 at all K-12 schools.





Lunch that day will feature a locally sourced chicken drumstick that will be prepared and roasted in-house by the school district and a dinner roll made from scratch with local flour.

Planned student focus groups will help develop new recipes made with local ingredients and help the Food and Nutrition Services Department be responsive to the evolving needs of students from cultural backgrounds that restrict meat and those with plant-based diets.Throughout the current school year, students can expect to enjoy weekly fresh fruits and vegetables and quarterly Feast Days, courtesy of the Farm to School Purchasing Grant and the Shoreline Schools Food and Nutrition Services team.--Photos are from a recent tour of Puget Sound Food Hub farms and producers, taken by members of the Shoreline Schools Food and Nutrition Services department.