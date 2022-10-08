Letter to the Editor: Vote for Shoreline's Prop 1
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Next month’s ballot has important decisions for us to make: will we maintain our current level of city services by passing the 6-year maintenance and operations levy ? And will we continue effective programs like RADAR which is funded through the levy?
RADAR pairs a mental health professional with law enforcement when there is a call for behavioral health intervention. Evaluations show for people touched by RADAR there was a
- 67% reduction in adult jail bookings
- 60% reduction in crisis services events
- 14% of individuals became enrolled in publicly funded outpatient behavioral health services.
Top priorities in this summer's citizens survey were city services that emphasized response to homelessness and police response. RADAR meets these priorities and was recently highlighted on KUOW as an effective service.
Passing Prop 1 will allow the city to continue this work. Because the city is the entity managing law enforcement, if the levy doesn’t pass this program cannot continue.
The levy will keep the current rate of 1.39 per thousand dollars of valuation, it does not increase the rate. This will amount to an average $28 more for the average home.
A citizen committee and the city council are recommending passage of Proposition 1 https://supportshoreline.com/
Vote yes for Prop 1
Mary Ellen Stone
Shoreline
