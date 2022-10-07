Sky Nursery class: Carnivorous plants are the secret weapon of indoor gardening

Friday, October 7, 2022

Carnivorous plants are the secret weapon of indoor gardening. 

Their ravenous tendencies can be used to actually reduce fungus gnats in your home (or greenhouse), all while offering a striking aesthetic you just can't get with other plants.
 
Wanna know how to care for these unique little monsters? 

Join Sky's very own Charles Young for a free in-person class October 22, 2022 from 12-1pm. 

Accompanied by a huge selection of 'carnies,' he'll be taking you through how to help them thrive, whether they're tucked into a bog terrarium or not.

Expect a little bit of Halloween silliness, a lot of information, and a chance to ask all your questions. 

If you plan to attend, there is no limit on space, but we thank you for taking the time to RSVP here: https://fb.me/e/rGrbc0Pfl



