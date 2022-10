Photo by Wayne Pridemore



The web developer is taking a break.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Ah - back on duty.

Probably was shopping for the spiffy red striped outfit.





(no - I have no idea why the stripes are red. If I were more ambitious and less nocturnal I'd call Rod Crawford, "the spider man," at the Burke Museum, and ask him. Feel free.)





--Diane Hettrick