Shorewood wins final home swim meet at Innis Arden Thursday

Shorewood Seniors huddle in middle as rest of team surrounds for the circle cheer

Photo by Coach Susie McDowell

By Coach Susie McDowell





Also, Evie Hoff got her best time (1:08.28) in her win in the 100 fly. Grace Lindberg added her sixth State time in the 100 back (59.53) in her quest to hit all 8 individual State standards for Ironwoman status.



The Stormrays' record is now 4-2, with two dual meets remaining (Meadowdale 10/13 at Lynnwood and Shorecrest 10/20 at Snohomish) before the post-season.



Shorewood Seniors are: Cameron Bell, Fiona Blair, Aida Chan, Amelia Dobson, Amanda Gowey, Evie Hoff, Ingrid Lid, Grace Lindberg, Kaylee Logan, Mae Lunde, Maggie O'Shea, Lindsay Rand, Fanta Vincent, Piper VonGunten, and Rachel Yang.



Great job Stormrays!









The Shorewood swim team honored their Seniors in their final home meet against Mariner on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Stormrays scored 140 to Mariner's 23. Fifteen Seniors were celebrated with their families mid-meet and there was lots of fast swimming to bolster the event.Some notable swims weredropping 3 seconds in the 200 free (2:21.37),hitting the District time in the 100 fly (1;14.75),making Districts in the 200 IM (2:40.69), anddropping 2 seconds in the 100 breast (1:23.87).