Fire commissioners from Shoreline and Northshore to hold joint meeting to discuss budget

Friday, October 7, 2022

Commissioners Eric Adman, Josh Pratt, Tyler Byers, Rick Webster, Lisa Wollum
SPECIAL JOINT MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Meeting on October 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. with the Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department. The purpose of the special joint meeting is to discuss the 2023 budget.

DATE: October 25, 2022
TIME: 5:00pm
LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133

To attend the meeting online please use the below information:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85825657923?pwd=MVkxVVA2SUNlZUpETGtDTTdpd3NDdz09

Meeting ID: 858 2565 7923
Passcode: 977650
Dial by your location: #253 215 8782

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant
October 6, 2022


