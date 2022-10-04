Shorewood swimmers have strong showing in win over Edmonds-Woodway

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Evie Hoff and Zoe MacDonald have a close race in the 500 free
Photo by Susie McDowell 

By Susie McDowell

Shorewood swimmers competed well in their 111-58 win over Edmonds-Woodway Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Innis Arden pool. 

Shorewood took 8 of 11 events and won all three relays which explains some of the point differential. 

Shorewood had two double winners in Grace Lindberg (200 IM 2:12.91*state time and 100 back 1:01.78) and Brooke Anderson (50 free 27.31 and 100 free 1:00.03). 

Edmonds- Woodway had one double winner in Zoe MacDonald (200 free 2:13.34 and 500 free 5:54.50).

Shorewood's record is now 3-2. The team has their last home meet this Thursday, October 6 at 4:30pm at Innis Arden during which they will honor their Seniors. 



