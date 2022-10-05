Keith Stamm will talk about Fly Fishing in Our Area at the October 11, 2022 in person meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers

Keith Stamm photo courtesy UW Keith Stamm, the featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds October 11, 2022 meeting will be talking about Fly Fishing in Our Area. Keith Stamm, the featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds October 11, 2022 meeting will be talking about Fly Fishing in Our Area.





Keith Is a long time member of OFF. He grew up in Wisconsin near the famous”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters.





After earning his PH.D in Mass Communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way West.





After stints at several other universities, Keith joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career, and remains an emeritus faculty member.





After retirement in 2005 he published his fly fishing memoir titled “Quest for Home Water,” and continued to fish the Cascades, Rocky Mountains and British Columbia, often backpacking into remote areas.





The meeting will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 and starts at 6pm. In addition to Mr. Stamm’s talk there will be a brief business meeting and fishing reports.



The meeting is open to members and the public.











