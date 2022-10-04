Clue opens Friday at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds

Cast of Clue (L-to-R) James Lynch, Renée Gilbert, Andrew Vose,

Jag, Talena Viydo, (front) Asa Sholdez, Melanie Calderwood





Do you have your tickets to Clue: on Stage yet?? We open on Friday!



Sundays and 2nd weekend are very full but lots of great seats remain! Visit www.TPTEdmonds.org today!

Based on the hit 1985 film adapted for the stage and funnier and more clever than ever! Written by Sandy Rustin, directed by Eric Lewis.





The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage!





Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases -- Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet.





Though discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening.





Each is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double, or kill the innocent butler.



