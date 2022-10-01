Shoreline Walks: Richmond Highlands, Palatine Loop Walk today (Saturday, October 1, 2022)
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Richmond Highlands, Palatine Loop Walk
Walk through historic Richmond Highlands. See Shorewood High School, Richmond Highlands Community Park, and Ronald Commons housing development.
See some amazing glass artwork around the Palatine Loop. Walk is approximately 3 miles. Rated moderate. Meet in the Shorewood High School parking lot, west side along Fremont Ave N.
- Walk is approximately 3 miles / 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate
- Meet at: Shorewood High School, West side along Fremont Ave, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline
- Walk Leader: Dan
SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
