Museum of Flight offers free early access for families with sensory needs October 8
Saturday, October 1, 2022
|Museum of Flight Apollo capsule
SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2022—On Oct. 8 from 8-10am, the Museum offers free admission for families of children, teenagers and young adults with disabilities including intellectual disabilities, autism, sensory processing disorders and other cognitive disabilities.
During these regularly programmed Sensory Days, families will get access to the Museum during off-hours, where they can explore the galleries in an uncrowded environment with adjusted light and sound for the best possible experience. Pre-registration is required.
The Aviation Pavilion and Charles Simonyi Space Gallery are not included in the experience and will open with the rest of the Museum at 10am. Museum Store and Wings Café will be open during Sensory Days.
For additional information, please email access@museumofflight.org
Social Narrative
The Aviation Pavilion and Charles Simonyi Space Gallery are not included in the experience and will open with the rest of the Museum at 10am. Museum Store and Wings Café will be open during Sensory Days.
For additional information, please email access@museumofflight.org
Social Narrative
The Museum’s Social Narrative is a resource for guests on the autism spectrum who may benefit from descriptions and pictures that show what a typical visit to The Museum of Flight is like. If you, your child, or someone else in your group would benefit from this resource, you may download the Museum’s Social Narrative as a PDF: Download Social Narrative PDF
0 comments:
Post a Comment