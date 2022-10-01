New mural adds color to North City Business District

Rachel Wold Art is excited to announce a new, vibrant mural in the bustling North City business district of Shoreline.

The cleaners' space is for lease





Wold’s mother also worked at the cleaners for many years and often brought her children along during the summer or on days with no school.





They spent their days exploring the neighborhood, picking blackberries or trading cleaning chores for treats from the local shops.



The mural features an abstract Pacific Northwest scene of evergreens in bright, harmonious color with pops on contrast, and is a love letter from the artist to a neighborhood of her childhood.





Rachel Wold poses with her newest mural

Wold participates in a number of independent and fundraising art events in the Seattle area, and donates a portion of proceeds to Urban Artworks.



Rachel Wold Art – Abstract and Nature Inspired

Website: www.rachelwoldart.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/rachelwoldart

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rachelwoldart

Wold participates in a number of independent and fundraising art events in the Seattle area, and donates a portion of proceeds to Urban Artworks.Rachel Wold Art – Abstract and Nature Inspired





The mural sprawls across the side of the building at 17721 15th Ave NE, which housed the North City Dry Cleaners for over forty years until owner Eric van der Giessen (the artist’s uncle) retired this summer.