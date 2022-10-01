New mural adds color to North City Business District

Saturday, October 1, 2022

New mural on the recently closed North City Cleaners
Photo by Nan VanKlaveren)

Rachel Wold Art is excited to announce a new, vibrant mural in the bustling North City business district of Shoreline.

Wold, a Seattle-based abstract artist, grew up in Shoreline and has many happy childhood memories of the stretch of 15th Ave NE that runs through North City.

The cleaners' space is for lease

The mural sprawls across the side of the building at 17721 15th Ave NE, which housed the North City Dry Cleaners for over forty years until owner Eric van der Giessen (the artist’s uncle) retired this summer. 

Wold’s mother also worked at the cleaners for many years and often brought her children along during the summer or on days with no school. 

They spent their days exploring the neighborhood, picking blackberries or trading cleaning chores for treats from the local shops.

The mural features an abstract Pacific Northwest scene of evergreens in bright, harmonious color with pops on contrast, and is a love letter from the artist to a neighborhood of her childhood.

Rachel Wold poses with her newest mural

Wold participates in a number of independent and fundraising art events in the Seattle area, and donates a portion of proceeds to Urban Artworks.

Rachel Wold Art – Abstract and Nature Inspired


