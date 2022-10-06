Shoreline Planning Commission to attend 2022 APAWA annual conference

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Shoreline Planning Commission to attend conference
Members of the Shoreline Planning Commission will attend the 2022 APAWA Annual Conference from October 11-13, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington. 

The 2022 conference theme will be Keep Calm and Plan On in recognition of the many emerging challenges in our communities that planners are dealing with -- addressing housing supply and affordability, promoting inclusion and equity goals, implementing transportation policies that benefit all users, and advancing climate change resilience strategies to name a few -- all in a time of broader societal discord.

APAWA is the American Planning Association Washington Chapter


