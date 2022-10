Rep. Pramila Jayapal: you may receive credit for past student loan payments under waiver ending October 31, 2022

PSLF Waiver Offers Way to Get Closer to Loan ForgivenessThe “limited PSLF waiver” refers to the time-limited changes to Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program rules that allow borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF. This opportunity ends on Oct. 31, 2022.Note: If you are new to PSLF and want some background about the program, visit our PSLF information page Already sure you'll qualify for PSLF? APPLY NOW . Not sure if you qualify? Check out Steps 1 and 2 to find out. See If You Qualify