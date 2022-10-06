Rep. Pramila Jayapal: you may receive credit for past student loan payments under waiver ending October 31, 2022

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Rep. Pramila Jayapal reports that because of temporary changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, you may be able to receive credit for past payments you made on your federal student loans. 

You have until October 31 to apply. Learn more at http://go.usa.gov/xSxMQ.

PSLF Waiver Offers Way to Get Closer to Loan Forgiveness

The “limited PSLF waiver” refers to the time-limited changes to Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program rules that allow borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF. This opportunity ends on Oct. 31, 2022.

Note: If you are new to PSLF and want some background about the program, visit our PSLF information page.

Already sure you'll qualify for PSLF? APPLY NOW. Not sure if you qualify? Check out Steps 1 and 2  to find out. See If You Qualify



