Join the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill October 20, 2022

By Kevin Lowery, NEMCo Emergency Manager









With over 18 million people registered for the 2022 drill, I would like to invite the members of our community to ask themselves; If the ground began to shake strongly right now, would you know what to do to be safe? Would your family, neighbors, or co-workers? Are you prepared to survive and recover quickly?



Everyone, everywhere, should know how to protect themselves during earthquakes– at home, at work, at school, or even while traveling.





The Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is a once-a-year chance for everyone to practice how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” as well as learn other earthquake safety tips.





To join NEMCo and the millions of people in schools, businesses, government agencies, organizations, and homes across the state and around the world, go to ShakeOut.org to register your family or organization.





Registration is free, and most drills only take a few minutes. The website also has instructions for how to plan your drill and get prepared for earthquakes.



As part of this drill, NEMCo will also be testing the Alert Northshore system by sending out a test alert message via text and email at 10:20am to kick off the drill.





We’re all in this together, so be sure to invite everyone you know to also participate. Then “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” on October 20th!











