UW Med: Protect against COVID-19 and flu this fall by getting vaccinated and wearing masks

UW Med infectious diseases physician John Lynch As daily temperatures start to drop, Dr. As daily temperatures start to drop, Dr. John Lynch , an infectious-diseases physician at UW Medicine, says now is a key time to protect against COVID-19 and the flu virus.

“What we're likely to be seeing is both things, influenza and COVID-19, at the same time,” Lynch said, noting their similar symptoms.

“Things like masking to prevent COVID – it can be really positive thing for all of us. We can prevent things like influenza and many other respiratory viruses.”





To find your vaccines, check with your local pharmacy - appointments can be made online at the pharmacy's website or you can call them. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone.





The Senior Center is hosting a pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, October 14, 2022 ( see previous article













Lynch encourages everyone to be current on their COVID-19 vaccine booster and to receive this season's flu shot. It’s safe to get both at the same time.