UW Med: Protect against COVID-19 and flu this fall by getting vaccinated and wearing masks
Thursday, October 6, 2022
|UW Med infectious diseases physician John Lynch
“What we're likely to be seeing is both things, influenza and COVID-19, at the same time,” Lynch said, noting their similar symptoms.
“Things like masking to prevent COVID – it can be really positive thing for all of us. We can prevent things like influenza and many other respiratory viruses.”
Lynch encourages everyone to be current on their COVID-19 vaccine booster and to receive this season's flu shot. It’s safe to get both at the same time.
To find your vaccines, check with your local pharmacy - appointments can be made online at the pharmacy's website or you can call them. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone.
The Senior Center is hosting a pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, October 14, 2022 (see previous article)
