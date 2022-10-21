Shorecrest HS Drama invites you to attend their production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical!
Friday, October 21, 2022
The Lightning Thief runs Thursday, November 10, through Sunday, November 13, and the following weekend, Thursday, November 17, through Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Evening performance times are 7:30pm on Thursdays-Saturdays. Matinees are at 2:00pm each Sunday.
About the show:
As if being a teenager weren't hard enough... The Greek gods are real, and they're ruining Percy Jackson's life.
Shocked to learn he's a "half blood" son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on an epic quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods.
Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. Based on the bestselling book series by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world!
Advance ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for students ($15 at the door, day of show). Shorecrest High School is located at 15343 25th Ave. NE in Shoreline.
