Pink Polka Dots (PPD) Junior Guild celebrates reaching $1 million fundraising goal

On September 24, 2022 the Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild (PPD) of Seattle Children's Hospital, celebrated reaching a milestone at their "Thanks a Million" dinner and dance, featuring music by Lago Vista Social Club.





PPD founders Kelsey Josund (center) and Maddy Berkman (L center) are joined by current PPD co-Presidents and past PPD Presidents on stage

Many founding and former members joined current PPD's and community supporters at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club for this memorable evening during which they surpassed their long time goal of raising $1 million dollars to fund groundbreaking research for better treatments, and hopefully someday a cure, for pediatric brain tumors.





Current PPDs joined the founders on stage at their event

Founded in 2006 by local 6th graders in memory of their friend, Sydney Coxon, the Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild fundraising proceeds support the work of Dr. Jim Olson and his team of researchers towards developing exciting new treatment methods including "tumor paint" which makes cancer cells glow for easier surgical removal.





Tumor Paint (or Tozuleristide), is currently in the final human clinical trial that could lead to FDA registration.



Some of the current PPD Junior Guild members on the Civic Club dock before the event.

The current generation of PPDs include students in 5th-11th grade and they are always eager for more young people to join. You could find members selling handmade cards and gifts at the LFP Farmers Markets or selling lemonade along the Burke Gilman trail this summer.









To read more about the Pink Polka Dots or make a donation, please





You can also find them at upcoming events like the Shoreline Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and the LFP Holiday Craft Fair.To read more about the Pink Polka Dots or make a donation, please visit their website



