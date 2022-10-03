Photo: The moon and Venus

The moon and Venus

Photo copyright Mike Remarcke



Mike managed to get this photo on an early morning on August 25, 2022. It was a brief respite between bouts of wildfire smoke. In the photo the smoke is thick over the Cascades, but the upper sky is clear.





I'm a little appalled that we have been dealing with wildfire smoke since August. It isn't as bad as previous years when we couldn't even see Lake Washington or Puget Sound, but it would be nice to be able to open windows again.





The photo is lovely, though.





--Diane Hettrick












