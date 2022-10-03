Photo: The moon and Venus

Monday, October 3, 2022

 
The moon and Venus
Photo copyright Mike Remarcke

Mike managed to get this photo on an early morning on August 25, 2022. It was a brief respite between bouts of wildfire smoke. In the photo the smoke is thick over the Cascades, but the upper sky is clear.

I'm a little appalled that we have been dealing with wildfire smoke since August. It isn't as bad as previous years when we couldn't even see Lake Washington or Puget Sound, but it would be nice to be able to open windows again.

The photo is lovely, though.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  